Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $133,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

