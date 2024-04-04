Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,456,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $245.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $185.37 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

