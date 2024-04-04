Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,363.21 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,284.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,080.21. The firm has a market cap of $631.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

