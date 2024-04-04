Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

TMO opened at $576.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $522.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $219.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

