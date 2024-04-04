Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 297 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 781.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after acquiring an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,217,000 after acquiring an additional 461,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $759.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

