Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 750 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $212.74 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $212.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

