Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Acquired by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises about 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.06% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance
Shares of INFL stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $33.02.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
