Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

