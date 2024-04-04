Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

Shares of HNST opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $361.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.83. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $75,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $75,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,905,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,301 shares of company stock worth $1,077,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honest by 2,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,453 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 34.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 711,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honest by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 706,730 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Honest by 88.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 600,161 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

