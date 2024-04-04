Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading 0.8% Higher

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $365.00 and last traded at $362.64. 1,026,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,200,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 18,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $861,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.