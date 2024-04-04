Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.35.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $360.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.96. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

