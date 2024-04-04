holoride (RIDE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $106,355.97

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $106,355.97 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.41 or 0.04975727 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00070060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00026506 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004153 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,485,714 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01513732 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $76,320.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

