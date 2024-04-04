Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. 624,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,623,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $136,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,393.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $136,051.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $465,393.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,945 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,015. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.