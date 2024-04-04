Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Declares Dividend of GBX 23

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 1.8 %

LON HFG opened at GBX 852 ($10.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 813.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 755.59. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 880 ($11.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80. The company has a market capitalization of £763.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,233.33, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

