Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Highland Global Allocation Fund stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

