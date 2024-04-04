Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00006313 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $152.94 million and approximately $16,365.38 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014593 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00022933 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,257.69 or 0.99981521 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012644 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00133163 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15582389 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,549.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.