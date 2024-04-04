Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $9.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.70. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.11 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $852,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $2,171,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 247,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

