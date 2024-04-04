Hedera One Day Volume Reaches $54.55 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and $54.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.429684 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10359763 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $55,049,803.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

