Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Down 2%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.35. 1,435,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,647,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

