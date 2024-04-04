Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 96 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $217.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,637. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

