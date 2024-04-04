Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 458 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock valued at $719,043,348. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.4 %

META traded up $17.37 on Thursday, hitting $524.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,540,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,453,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $524.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

