Heartland Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $969,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.91. The stock had a trading volume of 315,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $203.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.44.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

