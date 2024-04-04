Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOCFree Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

