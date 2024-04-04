Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

