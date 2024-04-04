Head-To-Head Review: Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) versus Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tremor International has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and Tremor International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $218.31 million 4.02 -$147.76 million ($0.38) -5.87 Tremor International $343.77 million 1.09 $22.74 million ($0.14) -36.79

Profitability

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nextdoor and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -67.69% -24.22% -20.71% Tremor International -5.72% 3.11% 1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nextdoor and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Tremor International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Nextdoor currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Tremor International has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tremor International beats Nextdoor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

