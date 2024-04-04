Head to Head Review: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Monroe Capital and Patria Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Patria Investments 0 1 0 0 2.00

Monroe Capital presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.73%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.00%. Given Monroe Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Patria Investments.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $64.30 million N/A $370,000.00 $0.02 361.18 Patria Investments $327.60 million N/A $118.40 million $0.81 17.94

This table compares Monroe Capital and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Patria Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Monroe Capital. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Monroe Capital has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Monroe Capital pays out 5,002.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patria Investments pays out 197.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Patria Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Monroe Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 0.58% 11.24% 4.41% Patria Investments 36.81% 38.20% 19.57%

Summary

Patria Investments beats Monroe Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

