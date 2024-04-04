HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on CalciMedica in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALC opened at $4.23 on Monday. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 679,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 679,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 923,486 shares of company stock worth $3,417,047. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica during the third quarter worth $432,000.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

