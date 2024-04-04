HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iterum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ITRM opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Iterum Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Cheap Stocks that Insiders Bought in Q1
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Use an Options Call Butterfly for Rangebound Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3M Spun Off Its Health Division, Is It Still A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.