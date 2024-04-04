HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iterum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Shares of ITRM opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

