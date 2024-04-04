HC Wainwright Cuts Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Price Target to $5.00

Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apollomics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLM opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Apollomics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollomics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollomics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollomics in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

Featured Stories

