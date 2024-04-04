HC Wainwright Comments on TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.65 on Thursday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

