HC Wainwright Comments on TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.65 on Thursday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.
Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
Recommended Stories
