Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 802 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 631,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $90.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

