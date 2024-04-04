Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 68 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $547.66. The stock had a trading volume of 114,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

