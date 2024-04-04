Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 466 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.50. The company had a trading volume of 616,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,678. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.73.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

