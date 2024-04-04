Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 383 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.82. The stock had a trading volume of 947,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

