Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,775 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,026,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

