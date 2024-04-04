Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 172 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $269.81. The company had a trading volume of 345,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $270.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.72 and a 200 day moving average of $234.79. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

