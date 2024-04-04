Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.08.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $293.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.13. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $294.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

