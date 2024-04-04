Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.07 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

