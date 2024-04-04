Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.95. The stock had a trading volume of 593,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.99 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.21 and its 200 day moving average is $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.