Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of HROWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 3,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
