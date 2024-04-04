Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of HROWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. 3,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

