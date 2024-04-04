Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 17.1%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) was up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 472,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 134,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group Eleven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Eleven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.