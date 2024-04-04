Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.98. Grindr shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 66,804 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Grindr alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRND

Grindr Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a positive return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $72.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Grindr by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Grindr by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Grindr by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.