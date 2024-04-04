Grin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and $169,463.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,391.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.37 or 0.00985837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00150349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00047898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00193134 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00143488 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

