Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AJX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJX. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJX

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.