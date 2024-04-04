GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $40.29

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.29, but opened at $41.56. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 2,065,801 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

