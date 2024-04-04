Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.87

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 2802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

