Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GORO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.61. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

