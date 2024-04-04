Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $49.34 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

