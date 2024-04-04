GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.43. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.