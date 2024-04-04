GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.43. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.