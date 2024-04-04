GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 1,990,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,164,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,287 shares of company stock worth $11,919,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

