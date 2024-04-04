GigaCloud Technology Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GigaCloud Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $45.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Kwok Hei Lau sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $79,879.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,991.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,919,335 over the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

